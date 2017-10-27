Fry’s Marketplace opens in Apache Junction

[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/video-photos-new-frys-marketplace-opens-in-apache-junction/]
Hundreds of local residents lined up early to see the new Fry’s Marketplace Store at 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction on its grand opening day Friday, Oct. 27. It replaces the Fry’s at the southwest corner of Old West Highway and Idaho Road.
Before the doors opened at 7 a.m. a line formed and snaked to the west and into the back of the building. There were Gold Canyon residents like Rosie Pankonie, Mesa residents like Jim Harstad, Apache Junction residents like Dale Rusher and Queen Valley resident Barbara Smith.
Ms. Pankonie, who has lived in Gold Canyon for five years, has been shopping at the Fry’s at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads.
When asked if she was looking forward to the Apache Junction Fry’s opening, she said: “Unbelievable. Fry’s is the place,” she said.
“I like Fry’s,” Mr. Harstad said when asked why he attended the grand opening, “and I went to the grand opening on (Signal Butte) and Guadalupe when they opened and I thought I’d try this one out. I live about five, six miles from here. I live just on the edge of Apache Junction in Mesa,” he said. “I like their meats. I’m going to look at their rib-eyes on sale. I’ve been here since a quarter after 6.”
Mr. Rusher chose to stand in front of the store and watch as people lined up.
“She’s way back there (in line) and I brought her walker so she can sit,” he said of his wife, Berniece. They lived part-time in Apache Junction for 30 years and full-time for 12 years, he said. “I’ll go in there after the line gets done. Got a few groceries to get,” Mr. Rusher said.
The new Fry’s Marketplace Store is 124,693 square feet. It will be managed by Bob Zimmerman, who has been with Fry’s for 32 years, serving in various leadership roles including store manager. The Fry’s will be open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
“I’m glad to see the community is out here to support the new Fry’s. It’s wonderful to have them out here today,” Todd House, Pinal County supervisor for District 5, said prior to the 7 a.m. opening of the store Friday. The Apache Junction Food Bank announced
Service animals are welcome at the store, Mr. House said. His wife, Tuni, had a service dog she was training that she brought, he said.
Peggy Wilson, wife of Apache Junction Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, brought their service pony, Shadow.
“He’s going to be a service animal. He’s in training. It’s a miniature horse,” Mrs. Wilson said.
“Fry’s has been very open and very good with saying, ‘Yeah, we know that they’re legitimate service animals and they can come in,’” Mr. House said.
“So everybody’s been working really good together today. First time in a long time everybody got things organized. Well, this is a big deal. It’s a really big deal for the city and a big deal for District 5. It really is for us. It’s a huge financial boost for us,” he said.
“We’re going to have more winter visitors this winter than ever before and the old Fry’s just would not have taken it,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said.
He said he was not surprised at the number of people who lined up to attend the grand opening.
“I expected it. This is the most-anticipated event since I’ve lived here for 30 years. Everybody’s been talking about this and everybody comes here. It’s just amazing,” Mayor Serdy said.
One of the people lined up in the back of the store close to 7 a.m. was Sally Van Vuren, a 15-year resident of Apache Junction.
“It’s exciting. Something new and I shop at the one on Signal Butte and it’s a beautiful store and I heard that this one is going to be better yet. Plus I love Fry’s. I get a lot of good deals here. I like it,” Ms. Van Buren said.
Ms. Smith, who has lived in Queen Valley since 1971, also was lined up behind the store close to 7 a.m.
“It’s a brand new store. Huge. And I just want to get a real good bargain and I want a chance at winning something,” she said.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com