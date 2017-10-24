Fry’s Food Stores gives $5,000 to Apache Junction Food Bank

Fry’s Food Stores, which is hosting an open house at its new 125,000-square-foot Apache Junction store at 150 E. Old West Highway on Friday, has donated $5,000 to the Apache Junction Food Bank.
“Feeding people is more than just our business, it’s our purpose,” Pam Giannonatti, Fry’s corporate affairs manager, said in a press release. “Meals matter to our customers, but especially to those in need.”
Thanks to a partnership with Feeding America, Fry’s can help partners such as the Apache Junction Food Bank in its fight against hunger. The $5,000 grant is just part of what the company does resolutely supporting the food bank’s mission to feed the hungry in the East Valley, according to the release.
Six days a week, the Salvation Army in Florence and the Apache Junction Food Bank share in picking up perishable food that can no longer be sold. These valuable fresh foods – fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy – are critical components of a healthy and balanced diet, but are often difficult or expensive for the food banks to obtain, according to the release.
On or before the expiration date, foods are pulled from shelves and refrigerated or frozen to lock-in freshness. Local food banks and agencies able to safely transfer and handle perishable foods pick up the items directly from the stores. Within a day, those items are given to families coming to the Apache Junction Food Bank. It serves about 70 families a day, eight days a week. The new Fry’s Marketplace store will be part of this pick-up, as part of Fry’s own perishable donation or food rescue program. Last year, through its food rescue program, Fry’s donated more than three million pounds of food to local agencies.
Over half of the food bank’s clients reside in a home where at least one adult is working. But many are under-employed and can turn to the food bank for three to five days of food for their families each calendar month.
“This donation comes at a great time of need for the Apache Junction Food Bank;” explained Board Member Gerry Hundt. “Food is, of course, our main commodity, but funds like this can help us pay for other resources like equipment in our warehouse, a new refrigerated truck, fuel, freezers and staff. We are overwhelmed and so very thankful for this mighty assistance.”
“Fry’s cares about the communities it serves,” Ms. Giannonatti said. “This $5,000 donation comes from Kroger Foundation’s Bringing Hope to the Table campaign. This is part of Fry’s and Kroger’s larger Zero Hunger/Zero Waste plan to end hunger in its communities and eliminate waste in the company by 2025.”
Learn more about their plan at www.thekrogerco.com/sustainability/zero-hungerzero-waste.
To contact the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, for information about the organization and its services, go www.ajfoodbank.org or call 480-983-2995.