Fry’s awards $5,000 grant to Apache Junction senior program

Fry’s Food Stores has awarded $5,000 for senior services delivered by the city of Apache Junction.
The grant will cover more than 500 meals that are served to senior citizens daily at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The city Parks and Recreation Department, with support from the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, operates senior services in the city, including serving meals, delivering meals to homebound seniors and limited transportation to appointments.
The grant, which was presented to the nonprofit Friends of Apache Junction on behalf of the senior program, comes from the Kroger Foundation. Kroger Co. is the parent company of Fry’s Food Stores. Fry’s is scheduled to double its footprint in the city with the opening later this year of a Fry’s Marketplace just down the road from its current supermarket in downtown Apache Junction.
The grant supports the values of Kroger Co. & Fry’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste plan, including supporting local nonprofits, working collaboratively with non-profits and governments to address community needs and providing funds for community projects dealing with hunger relief.
“Apache Junction has a significant population of seniors but we have limited resources to serve that segment of our community,” said Karla P. Anthony, president of the Friends of Apache Junction. “Access to resources is also an issue. The city’s multi-generational center provides an array of services to seniors and this grant will supplement the city’s efforts and keep some seniors from going without meals.”