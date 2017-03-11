Freelance journalists sought to cover Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

The East Valley office of Independent Newsmedia is looking for freelance journalists to expand our coverage of the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon areas.

The focus is on sports and solid enterprise packages – with a sidebar or two and photo if possible.

Hired freelancers would be paid per package and would be independent (lowercase “i”) contractors.

Please e-mail your resume and an example of an article you have written to rdyer@newszap.com (Richard Dyer, managing editor, East Valley – Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mesa and Queen Creek Independent newspapers). No phone calls please.

