Free dump week Aug. 7-12 at Apache Junction Landfill

Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during “free dump week” Aug. 7-12.
During that week, the landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, offers Apache Junction residents a drop-off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Residents must bring proof of residency, such as a water bill. Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.
The landfill’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Apache Junction Landfill at 480-982-7003. The website is https://www.republicservices.com/locations/arizona/apache-junction.