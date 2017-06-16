Fatman’s Pizza & Grill celebrates 17 years in Apache Junction

When you walk into Fatman’s Pizza and Grill, 2430 W. Apache Trail No. 2 in Apache Junction, you are sure to feel right at home and right in the heart of Chicago. A life-sized figure of Al Capone is waiting to greet you on the left, Cubs and Bears memorabilia line the walls and the Jacobs family – Pete, wife Peggy and daughter Charissa – will offer you a hearty welcome.
When Mr. Jacobs arrived in Apache Junction 17 years ago to open his Chicago-style pizzeria, he brought with him “six generations of well-tested family recipes,” he said.
Established in 1962, the Jacobs family has delighted customers with their secret family recipes for 55 years, he said.
“I import my pasta from Italy, my meats from Chicago’s south side, I prepare each of my sauces by hand and I bake my pizza dough in a genuine Chicago brick oven,” Mr. Jacobs said.
Mr. Jacobs said his business is the last independently owned pizzeria in Apache Junction. Fatman’s Pizza has won awards for the best pizza in Apache Junction for eight consecutive years, from 2008 to 2015. Fatman’s Pizza was also voted “Best Mom and Pop Pizza Restaurant” in the December 13, 2003 issue of the East Valley Tribune.
Last year the business was listed as the top five best deep-dish pizzas in the Phoenix metro area by ABC 15 News.
“It’s been quite the journey,” said Mrs. Jacobs. “We’ve put so much of ourselves into the business, but it has really paid off.”
“I’m happy to be here. I enjoy working alongside my family, and I love the area and the customers,” daughter Charissa said while serving customers.
As for the future, Mr. Jacobs is satisfied with his place and the next step is retirement.
Fatman’s is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, but Mr. Jacobs says he is in the store every day by noon to begin prepping for the daily meals he serves his customers. Find more about Fatman’s Pizzeria and Grill on Facebook and at fatmanspizza.com.
Editor’s note: Kathy Guillen is a freelance writer for the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper.