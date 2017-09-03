Culver’s restaurants to donate percentage of sales Sept. 12 to hurricane relief efforts

Participating Culver’s restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to the United Way of Greater Houston to help aid the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. A percentage of sales will be collected on every menu item sold from the time the restaurant opens until it closes on Sept. 12. Participating restaurants in the more than 630 restaurant chain across 24 states will also collect personal donations at restaurants if guests are interested in enhancing their contribution, according to a press release.
The closest Culver’s to Apache Junction is 263 S. Crismon Road in Mesa.
“Doing the right thing is part of the fabric of the Culver’s organization. Supporting causes, whether they help build strong ties to the communities we serve, or in this case, provide aid to the thousands of people affected by last week’s hurricane is one of our core values,” Joe Koss, president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Together, we can help make a difference.”
The United Way of Greater Houston’s special Relief Fund will help meet storm-related needs and recovery with 100 percent of gifts going to help victims and the community.
