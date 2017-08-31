Coyote Country 99.1 FM to air Apache Junction football in 2017

Coyote Country 99.1, an FM station of classic country favorites, announced Wednesday it will broadcast nine Apache Junction High School football games live beginning with the Prospectors’ home opener on Friday, Sept. 1.
Coyote Country, which serves Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gilbert and San Tan Valley, will also stream the games through coyotecountry991.com. The station can also be heard through the Tune In radio app and website at https://tunein.com/radio/Coyote-Country-991-s135419.
“This is a great opportunity for our popular radio station to spotlight our youth in our community through Apache Junction High School,” Coyote Country’s Len Novin said in a press release. “We are thrilled to enter this partnership with the local school district.”
The broadcasts will air at 7 p.m. on nine consecutive Fridays as Apache Junction takes on its Class 4A foes. The games will be called by veteran sportswriter and media professional Al Bravo. Apache Junction opened the season with a loss to Chandler Seton on Aug. 18.
Coyote Country 99.1, KFXY, is a nonprofit 501(c)3 radio station with an educational mission to give people a chance to get on the airwaves and a place to enhance their skills. The station is supported through sponsorships and donations. For more information, contact the station at info@coyotecountry991.com.