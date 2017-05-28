Cox Charities seeks grant applicants for 2017 cycle

Cox Charities is asking Arizona nonprofits that focus on K−12 youth and education programs to submit proposals for grants valued at $10,000 or less. This year’s grant cycle closes on May 31. The grant application can be found online at www.azfoundation.org/grants and can be viewed once a login is created, according to a press release.
In 2016, Cox Charities distributed nearly $480,000 to 95 youth and education-focused nonprofits across the state. Cox Charities funds are raised through employee-driven fundraisers and personal contributions throughout the year, as well as community fundraising partnerships. Since its inception in 1996, Cox has awarded more than $7 million in grants to nonprofit organizations for youth education programs that help build our next generation of community leaders.
Over the past 20 years, Cox Charities has funded local nonprofits that focus on science and technology, arts and culture, safe and healthy lifestyles, overcoming disabilities, mentoring, literacy, leadership development, social skills development, and other areas benefiting youth in the state.
“Cox Charities is committed more than ever before to supporting children in our state by funding youth and education-focused nonprofits that provide vital programming. As we have for many years, Cox Charities supports the communities in which we do business,” Susan Anable, vice president of public affairs, Cox Communications, said in the release.
Additional support is given to these communities through volunteerism by Cox employees. Last year, one-third of Cox Arizona employees participated in the Cox Volunteers program, logging 33,000 volunteer hours. In an effort to be the most trusted provider of communication and entertainment services, Cox supports Cox Charities’ grant recipients by encouraging its employees to volunteer time in support of many past recipients, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, Make-a-Wish Arizona, Desert Botanical Gardens, Child Crisis Arizona, Banner Health Foundation and Childhelp.
Funding will not be awarded for capital expenditures or general operations, or for the provision of health care/therapy services, basic needs, entertainment, or socialization/recreation programs. Funding will also not be awarded to pass-through organizations raising funds on behalf of other agencies.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is a cable provider and a multi-service broadband communications company. Additional information about Cox in Arizona is available at www.cox.com/arizona.