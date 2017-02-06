Pinal County business personal property renditions sent

Douglas Wolf, Pinal County assessor, on Jan. 27 mailed the personal property renditions for commercial and agriculture personal property accounts. The renditions are due back to the assessor by April 1, according to a press release.
This year the assessor announces a new secure way to return a rendition and supporting documents. It is called secure file sharing. This capability will allow a business owner to submit sensitive documents directly to the county’s business personal property department without the worry and cost of placing it in the mail, according to the release.
For information on how to file a rendition using the secure file sharing, call 520-866-6384.