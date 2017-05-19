Cobbs to offer moonshine with Apache Junction’s first craft distillery

The city of Apache Junction has received its first application for a Series 18 liquor license – for a craft distillery, the council was told at a meeting May 16.
“This is a request that you have never seen before. A Series 18 liquor license is what is known as an in-state craft distillery that can do sales of both on-site and off-site consumption,” Kathy Connelly, city clerk, said to the council.
The city council continued discussion on the matter to the 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, meeting at 330 W. Superstition Blvd., so the owner can address concerns by the city’s building division and Superstition Fire and Medical District.
Duane Carble, owner of Cobb’s Restaurant and Lounge, 944 W. Apache Trail, said at a break in the meeting that he plans to make craft liquor.
“It’s going to be distilled. Basically we’re going to do like moonshine and maybe vodkas and things like that. So we’ll do some craft liquor,” he said.
When asked how he came up with the idea, he said: “Well, moonshine and barbecue kind of go hand-in-hand. If you think of more like the whole Western type of thing, they’ve been doing it for years. I just haven’t come across anybody who has done it yet on a commercial level so we figured we’d give it a try,” Mr. Carble said.
The still will initially be out of the sight of customers, he said.
“We’re going to start off with a smaller still and then after we get the place kind of up to code and get it squared away, then that’s when we’ll go into something that’s a little more … that you can actually see it,” Mr. Carble said. “We’re going to start out with small batches and kind of offer them that.”
Councilwoman Gail Evans and Mayor Jeff Serdy said they were in favor of having a distillery in Apache Junction.
“I’d love to have a distillery; I can’t drink,” Councilwoman Evans said during the meeting.
“I’m allergic to beer,” she said in an interview after the meeting. “I’m allergic to beer, wine, shellfish. I just have weird allergies,” she said.
When asked why she liked the idea of having an Apache Junction distillery, she said “Because it is an entertainment venue and it’s one we don’t have. Kind of the younger folks really gather around that type of activity, like in downtown Tempe and that. That would be nice to have it here so they don’t have to drive to Tempe,” she said.
“It’s the happening thing,” Mayor Serdy said in an interview after the meeting about having an Apache Junction distillery. “A lot of bigger businesses grow out of that. People making their own little brew and then you bottle it and they put you on the map. How awesome would it be to have something bottled that says ‘Apache Junction, Arizona.’ Look at Four Peaks Brewery.”
John Suniga, SFMD deputy fire marshal, said in a memo to Jan Mason, deputy city clerk, that, “We have recently completed an annual fire and life safety inspection with major violations found. We therefore would not recommend approval of this application at this time.”
Dave Zellner of the city’s building division wrote in a city memo that “the building division is greatly concerned that the current condition of the building will become much more hazardous with the addition of a distilling operation and would recommend denial or delay so issues can be properly addressed.”
Rudy Esquivias, senior planner/zoning administrator, wrote in a memo to Ms. Mason: “Planning staff does not generally object to a small-batch distillery, in compliance with the zoning ordinance … being operated as an ancillary or incidental use to the restaurant. However, such a use must also comply with all building and fire code provisions for safety, separation and occupancy type. A detailed floor plan has not been provided with this request showing where the distillery area will be, any details about how it will be operated or how much it will produce.”
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com