City of Apache Junction to host tax license training

Representatives of all businesses are invited to hear the latest updates in the tax license process from the Arizona Department of Revenue at a training class May 31 in Apache Junction.
The class covers such topics as:
•applying for a transaction privilege tax license.
•learning how to file a transaction privilege tax return.
•questions about location-based reporting.
The free session will address questions about transaction privilege taxes as well as navigating the AZDOR.gov and AZTaxes.gov websites. Staff will be on-hand to answer questions.
The Apache Junction class is 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 31, in the council chambers at city hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Space is limited. To register, go to https://www.azdor.gov/TaxpayerEducation/TrainingClasses.aspx.