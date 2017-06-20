Apache Junction City Council recommends state OK Cobb’s craft distillery

The city of Apache Junction received its first application for a Series 18 liquor license – for a craft distillery – and on June 6 recommended that the state approve it. Duane Carble, owner of Cobb’s Restaurant and Lounge, 944 W. Apache Trail, said at a May 16 meeting that he plans to make craft liquor such as moonshine or vodka.
The council had first discussed the license May 16. The city council continued discussion on the matter to a future meeting so the owner could address concerns by the city’s building division and Superstition Fire and Medical District.
Council members said June 6 that they were concerned with recommending that the state liquor board approve the license before required permits are issued and work is done.
Mr. Carble said it will take several months to complete the required work.
“We’re looking months out before anything – even before I would be ready to produce anything. For the first run, it would be several months,” he said to the council. “I just want to get the process started and make sure it was something that you guys were OK with first before. Then I could incorporate the renovations and everything that’s needed,” he said to the council.
Voting to recommend that the license be approved by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker.
“I’m all for this project,” Councilwoman Barker said. “This is something that I have been working on for a little over a year now and I am so delighted that somebody took us up on it,” she said.
“This is a whole new thing coming to Apache Junction. We’re excited and proud to have this,” Councilwoman Rizzi said at the meeting.
