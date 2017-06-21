Apache Junction City Council discusses setting aside property for business uses

Apache Junction Councilwoman Christa Rizzi recalls speaking years ago at the call-to-the-public portion of a council meeting and suggesting the city set aside property for businesses.
That memory came full circle when the council discussed the issue at a meeting June 5, she said.
“My addressing the city was over the old Grand Hotel property. I started out by saying how the community offered to step up and assist with any clean up or repairs needed to preserve the historical site,” Councilwoman Rizzi said in a prepared statement June 7. “What I wanted to add was that after being told by the former city manager ‘the city of AJ isn’t in the business of buying (and) owning land,’ my response was ‘well it should be,’” she recalled.
The Grand Hotel was northeast of North Apache Trail and West Apache Trail, west of Idaho Road.
“Could you imagine what might be there now had the city invested in just that one piece of vital property in our downtown? Perhaps a performing arts center or apartment upstairs with small retail shop and sidewalk cafes downstairs with a park and gathering area in the center. Endless possibilities that could have really brought our downtown alive,” Ms. Rizzi said.
The Apache Junction City Council at a work session June 5 heard a presentation by Janine Solley, economic development director for the city of Apache Junction, and discussed the city’s downtown redevelopment and implementation strategy.
The DRIS was adopted by the city council in September 2010 as a strategy to advance redevelopment in Apache Junction’s downtown, according to a city staff document accessed through the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“Here this evening to talk about downtown redevelopment, our implementation strategy, take a quick look back, kind of assess where we are at right now and then, of course, how we might position ourselves for the future,” Ms. Solley said.
According to a slideshow presented by Ms. Solley, area residents have expressed the need for the following downtown:
•Hotel.
•Conference space.
•Entertainment (restaurants, goods/services).
•Residential component.
•Unique tourism destination businesses (i.e. craft brew, equestrian/recreational linkage opportunities, etc.).
Industrial businesses
Councilwoman Gail Evans said the city should seek industrial businesses to locate outside of the downtown area of Apache Junction.
“I don’t believe anymore that we should really be going after the commercial, big-box retail places. One thing that’s always at an extreme shortage in the entire Valley is industrial space. Nobody has that. We’re close enough to the airport. And I’m not talking about industrial as far as the outside, down-and-dirty industrial. I’m talking about zoning areas where industry happens inside buildings. That will bring in large dollars all the way around including rooftops,” she said.
Ms. Solley said she recently talked to a group that does spec development for industrial uses in conjunction with public-private partnerships with cities.
“How they structure that is the city essentially owns it and pays for it until we find a tenant for it. So it’s absolutely an option. It’s not an option that I would consider for the downtown for the industrial, but point taken. That’s something we can explore further,” Ms. Solley said.
Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said the city can seek grant dollars to help develop the downtown but may look at the land as well.
“At some point we may need to look at putting some effort in. I’m not sure exactly what that means yet. It may mean looking at land or looking at other offers for us to try to help what I call priming the pump for economic development in our downtown,” he said.
“The retail world is definitely changing. If we had had a mall right now we’d be discussing what to do with our mall,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said. “Twenty, 30 years from now, since the city does run on sales tax, what does that mean? It’s all groceries and gasoline, possibly, unless we get more of the destination-type restaurants,” he said.
Councilwoman Rizzi said at the meeting that she was surprised that the discussion on purchasing property had resurfaced after her comments from years ago.
“It’s very interesting, I think, that the topic is resurfaced about land acquisition because many years ago – and I got slapped hard for bringing that conversation up – so it’s interesting that the conversation came froward again. We’re back full-circle,” she said.
Councilman Jeff Struble said a vision is needed for the entire city of Apache Junction.
“What we have to do is come up with a good vision and not just for the downtown, but for the whole city and all of the land that we have available to us and using all of these things that you pointed out – the public-private partnerships and … working with the BLM, the State Trust Land … so we can enhance the downtown but also enhance the other parts of the city. And we’re going to have to be thinking out of the box, not using what we’ve always used in the past but maybe be the example to other cities as to how we can do it and they’ll be following,” he said at the meeting.
