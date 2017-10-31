Photo: Chiropractor Dr. William Clement opens business in Apache Junction

(Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 30 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to congratulate Dr. William Clement, DC, on moving into a new permanent location at 360 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

Dr. Clement has been practicing in the East Valley since November 2015. He offers gentle, low-force, instrument, adjusting, therapeutic laser, ultrasound and electrical stimulation. Call Dr. Clement at 480-980-9773 or go to http://drwilliamclement.wixsite.com/chiropractor or https://www.facebook.com/WilliamClementDC/.

For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.

