Chambers of Commerce endorse Propositions 416, 417

To keep Pinal County’s economy moving forward, it’s important to keep its traffic moving. That’s why the following chambers of commerce have endorsed Propositions 416 and 417 on the Nov. 7 ballot, according to a press release from New Roads and Freeways Before It’s Too Late: Yes on Propositions 416 and 417:
•Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce
•Casa Grande Chamber of Commerce
•Coolidge Chamber of Commerce
•Eloy Chamber of Commerce
•Maricopa Chamber of Commerce
•Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce
For a partial list of those supporting Propositions 416 and 417, go to http://yeson416and417.com/supporters.
Yes votes on Propositions 416 and 417 would provide Pinal County with a bevy of new roads and freeways designed to move traffic in Pinal County from north to south and east to west improving the flow of goods and services.
The new infrastructure will boost Pinal County’s economy by luring new job creators to local communities. It will help Pinal County expand its tax base, and ease the gridlock that is slowing local economies.
In addition to chambers of commerce, Propositions 416 and 417 also have the endorsement of business leaders such as Coolidge grocer Tom Shope, Florence winery owner Harold Christ, and Carrie and Mark Schnepf of Schnepf Farms.
Projects in Propositions 416 and 417 include:
•A four-lane roadway in Casa Grande from Thornton Road to the west to the future North-South Parkway to the East, located near the City of Coolidge and connecting to Florence, San Tan Valley and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon.
•A North-South Parkway between Apache Junction/Gold Canyon/Florence/Coolidge/Casa Grande and I-10. This 36 mile, north-south, four-lane highway between U.S. Highway 60 in Apache Junction would connect to the I-10 via the 14 mile corridor to Kortsen/Kleck Road south of Coolidge to Casa Grande.
•Expansion of Highway 347 from four lanes to six lanes into Maricopa between the Pinal-Maricopa County line to the North, and the municipal boundary of the City of Maricopa to the south.
•State Route 24 Parkway through San Tan Valley. A new four-lane east-west parkway between State Route 24 at Ironwood Road to the West, and the future alignment of the North-South Parkway to the East.
•The “Casa Grande Connector,” a 14 mile project that involves the widening of this road from two lanes to four lanes from I-10 to the West, located in the City of Casa Grande, to the North-South Parkway to the East connecting Coolidge and Florence and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon.
•Cordones Road in SaddleBrooke, a 1.5 mile long, north-south, two-lane minor arterial roadway facility to alleviate existing traffic concerns. Smaller communities such as Eloy, Superior, Kearny, and Mammoth will see help too, amounting to some $6 million each for road projects of their own over the 20 year life of the half cent sales tax measure that will only cost the average household 24 cents a day.
For details on all the roads and freeways in the plan, go to http://yeson416and417.com/projects.
The above was e-mailed by New Roads and Freeways Before It’s Too Late: Yes on Propositions 416 and 417. Major Funding provided by We Build Arizona PAC, Robson Communities, Arizona Automobile Dealers Elections Expenditures PAC.