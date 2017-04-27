Chamber hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Redeemed Baptist Church
(Photo special to the Independent, from Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Redeemed Baptist Church with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 9. The church website is www.redeemedbaptist.church. For information on the church, call Pastor David Joseph MacLellan at 480-808-4334 or send an e-mail to info@redeemedanddelivered.church. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
