Apache Junction chamber hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Waterbug Pool Service
(Photo special to the Independent)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Waterbug Pool Service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 28 at the chamber office, 567 W. Apache Trail. The locally owned Waterbug Pool Service works on pumps, filters, salt systems and heaters, according to a press release. The business can be contacted by phone at 480-735-1291, by e-mail at Tom@waterbugpools.com or at www.waterbugpools.com. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
