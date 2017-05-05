Apache Junction chamber hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Leslie’s Pool Mart
(Photo special to the Independent)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Leslie’s Pool Mart with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 21 at 1545 W. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction. The website is www.lesliespool.com. The business can be contacted at 480-474-2150. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.