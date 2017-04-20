Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Clear Title Agency
Special to the Independent
Clear Title Agency, 1075 S. Idaho Road Suite 106 B in Apache Junction, was welcomed as a member of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce with a March 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony. Locally owned and operated, Clear Title Agency provides title and escrow services statewide. For more information, visit www.cleartitleaz.com. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
