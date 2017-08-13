Apache Junction chamber hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Community Alliance Against Family Abuse
(Photo special to the Independent)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 8 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to congratulate Community Alliance Against Family Abuse on its new location. CAAFA is expanding its community services and has moved to a new outreach office at 879 N. Plaza Drive Suite No. 101D in Apache Junction. For nearly 20 years, CAAFA has provided comprehensive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their children. CAAFA empowers survivors throughout Pinal County and eastern Maricopa County. Contact CAAFA at 480-982-0205. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
