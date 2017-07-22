Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce collecting food for Christmas in July
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From left, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce volunteers Jim Edwards and Geri and Bernice Page hold food cans that have been donated for an annual Christmas in July canned-food drive. The chamber, 567 W. Apache Trail, is competing against other east Valley chambers of commerce and businesses in the annual canned food drive. The chamber offices are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The website is www.ajchamber.com.
