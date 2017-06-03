Burger King thanked for supporting VFW’s ‘Unmet Needs’ program

Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, was the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Thank Burger King Appreciation Day.” Approximately 27 veterans and auxiliary members from VFW Post No. 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, supported this day by having lunch at the local Burger King, 530 W. Apache Trail. The Burger King franchise owners support the VFW’s Unmet Needs program and it was VFW Post No. 7968 and its auxiliary’s way of showing their appreciation. Incoming Cmdr. Gary Snyder, right, presented Marci, left, Apache Junction Burger King general manager, with an e-mail from VFW National Cmdr. Brian Duffy and a letter of appreciation from VFW No. 7968 thanking the business for its support of the Unmet Needs Program, according to a press release. Unmet Needs provides grants and referrals to other organizations to active duty service members, veterans and their immediate families to assist with basic life needs, according to www.vfw.org.