Arizona Registrar of Contractors curbs unlicensed activity and educate public

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors on June 16 concluded a two-week, statewide enforcement effort targeting unlicensed entities performing contracting work and educating property owners about the importance of hiring only licensed contractors. The ROC’s participation represented one of many states participating in their own efforts, all in coordination with the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies, according to a press release.
Over the two-week effort, AZ ROC dedicated 10 two-person teams comprised of unlicensed and licensed investigators to make contact with contractors, unlicensed entities and property owners to increase outreach, provide education, and – when necessary -–issue warnings or violations.
The 20 investigators concentrated efforts in Coconino, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties and made contact with 244 individuals, including 39 homeowners, 142 contractors, 57 unlicensed entities, four business property owners and two building officials.
The vast majority of contacts are described as educational in nature. AZ ROC, however, did issue 26 warnings, and 43 violations were noted for follow-up and could result in cases being opened and investigated.
“Individuals and entities performing contracting work illegally and without a license place the public at risk and effectively steal millions from Arizona’s hardworking, law-abiding contractors and their employees,” Director of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors Jeff Fleetham said in the release. “AZ ROC proudly participates in this nationwide enforcement effort and the ability to educate the public as to their need to hire licensed contracting professionals.”