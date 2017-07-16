Arizona Kawasaki, others fix Vietnam War veteran’s Polaris Slingshot for free

Arizona Kawasaki Slingshot, 1015 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, along with other area businesses refurbished a Vietnam War veteran’s Polaris Slingshot for free.
Paul Erler was presented with the vehicle Saturday, July 8.
“A few months ago, one of our customers at Arizona Kawasaki Slingshot, Paul Erler (who) is a Vietnam veteran, had contacted myself and let me know that his Polaris Slingshot was in need of a new motor and was unable to afford it and would have to start selling personal items to make the repair,” Joshua Moore, Arizona Kawasaki service manager, said in an e-mail. “Myself and another customer, Travis Wilson, convinced Paul to not start selling things as of yet as we would start looking for other options for him. After going through a few different options that didn’t quite work out, Travis was able to secure a motor for Paul.”
Next was calling contacts who could provide parts, he said.
“We contacted Henry (Chan) from Alpha Powersports and Josh from Slingmods, and Jeff from Arizona Kawasaki Slingshot, and they came up with some goodies for Paul’s Slingshot, including a one-off custom-painted valve cover with Paul’s unit during Vietnam – the 173rd Airborne Brigade,” Mr. Moore said.
Next was coming up with a story to get Mr. Erler to give them the Slingshot’s motor, he said.
“Somehow Travis and me were able to convince Paul that we just needed to get his old motor out to inspect it without telling him about the surprise we had in store for him. Travis and me finished his motor on July 4 in Travis’s garage and got his Slingshot to our dealership for the unveil on July 8,” Mr. Moore said. “I contacted members from his Slingshot riding group, East Valley Slingshots, to help us surprise Paul and we had about 25 members here for the event. This whole process, being able to help a veteran in need from start to finish has been one of the most gratifying experience(s) I had yet in the years I’ve been in this industry.”
Mr. Moore estimated that he and Mr. Wilson worked 20 hours on the installation and used about $2,500 in donated parts. It took about two months to gather the materials, he said.
For more information about Arizona Kawasaki Slingshot, go to http://www.arizonakawasaki.com or call 480-982-3363.