User-friendly Apache Junction Water District website to debut in February

The revamped, user-friendly Apache Junction Water District website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org, is set to debut in February.

The website was redrawn to improve navigation, provide more information for the more than 4,000 water district customers, be easier to use on mobile devices as well as set the stage for a new online payment system. That system will be operational later this year.

The site is scheduled to go live on Feb. 7. Customers can still make online payments or start new service through the site while the district prepares for the new payment portal.

Customers can also reach the water district by email at webmailwater@ajcity.net or call the office at 480-982-6030.

