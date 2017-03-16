Apache Junction City Council OKs medical-marijuana business changes

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting March 7 voted unanimously to approve increasing the number of medical marijuana businesses in the city beyond the one dispensary and one cultivation business presently allowed.
Changes are:
•a council use permit or a planned development major amendment zoning process shall be required.
•the total number of nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities and infusion facilities shall be allowed as state statute. No transfers would be allowed from another Community Health Analysis Area to the Apache Junction CHAA.
•An existing marijuana facility that has received a conditional use permit approval from the city prior to the effective date of this ordinance shall be allowed to continue operating at the approved location regardless of newly defined spacing requirements.
•changing school to education institution in: a minimum of 750 feet between a dispensary, cultivation facility or infusion facility and any public or private education institution, library, public park, commercial-zoned day care facility, free-standing church, or drug and/or alcohol rehabilitation center.
•drive-through pick-up windows shall not be allowed.
•delivery service shall be allowed per state statutes.
•dispensaries selling marijuana-related products such as pipes, water pipes, rolling paper, screens, vaporizers, mills, concealing devices, etc., shall be restricted to selling only to patients displaying the required Arizona Department of Health Services medical marijuana card and to be used only in conjunction with a physician’s certification or recommendation. Cookbooks and educational materials are excepted from this provision.
•hours of operation will be addressed through the conditional use permit process
