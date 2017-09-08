Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce seeking new president/CEO

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has reached a mutual separation agreement with its president and chief executive officer, Larry Johnson, effective Sept. 8, according to a press release.
“Johnson has been invaluable to the chamber over the last eight years and his contributions are immeasurable. The board is grateful for his leadership of the chamber and wishes him great success in his future endeavors,” Andrea Chisolm of the AJCOC said in the release.
Members of the board of directors will oversee daily operations of the chamber in the interim during the search for a successor.
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, has spent more than five decades serving and advocating for businesses and has more than 450 businesses as members. The chamber also plays host to the Arizona Office of Tourism designated visitor center, in partnership with the city of Apache Junction, drawing more than 30,000 visitors annually and receiving thousands of phone calls from all parts of the globe.
For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com or call 480-982-3141.