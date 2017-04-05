Apache Junction chamber mixer at Canyon Lake April 20

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, hosts monthly mixers for its members, according to http://ajchamber.com/Content/Chamber_Events/2620:
The 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, mixer will be hosted by the Dolly Steamboat at Canyon lake Marina. Cost is $20 per person, which includes five raffle tickets. A total of $5 from the $20 admission will benefit the 50/50 raffle and the rest will benefit the chamber scholarship fund. Two representatives per business allowed. RSVP to the Chamber at 480-982 – 3141 or events@ajchamber.com
