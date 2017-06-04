Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce community awards ceremony held

From left are Peter Heck and Dana Riggs of Brookdale Senior Living, 2080 S. Ironwood Drive, which was honored June 1 as the Large Business of the Year at the 2017 Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Banquet. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

The 2017 Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Banquet was held June 1 at Dolce Vita, 3301 S. Goldfield Road.
Brookdale Senior Living, 2080 S. Ironwood Drive, won the Large Business of the Year award. Other nominees were Roadhaven Resort and Taco Bell.

“This is an exceptional award for us. We are thrilled and honored to have been recognized for the Large Business of the Year,” Peter Heck, Brookdale Senior Living executive director,  said in accepting the award. “We are so pleased to be able to be partners with the chamber, with the city and really helping to support the business community and the city in its endeavors.”

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce partners with federal, state and local entities, community organizations and the business community to create an environment that is attractive to positive economic growth and opportunities, according to its website, www.ajchamber.com.

“It is great to have a valuable partner like our own chamber of commerce to help with business,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said at the event.

“Apache Junction is no longer going to be recognized as the city on the outskirts of town, but rather, it will ultimately become a destination,” Larry Johnson, chamber president/CEO, said earlier at the event. “Stick with us the next few years and see where we are going. We have a wonderful team of leaders many of which are in the room tonight and I am really excited about what you will see soon.”


Los Gringos Locos, 280 S. Phelps Drive, won the Small Business of the Year award. From left are Debra and Gary Nine, Patty Smith and Jodi Ehrlich, all of Los Gringos Locos. At right is Andrea Chisolm, outgoing AJCOC executive committee chairwoman. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

Los Gringos Locos, 280 S. Phelps Drive, won the Small Business of the Year award. Other nominees were Little Caesars and KRDE The Ride 94.1.

The Lost Dutchman Marathon won the Nonprofit of the Year award. From left are Lost Dutchman Marathon volunteers Melissa Hopkins, Sara Feraldi, Bob Benjamin, Kristi Falb and Jodi Ehrlich. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

The Lost Dutchman Marathon won the Nonprofit of the Year award. Other nominees were Community Alliance Against Family Abuse and Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp.


Maxine Boyce, far right, a longtime Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce volunteer, won Volunteer of the Year. With her is Andrea Chisolm, outgoing Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce executive committee chairwoman. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

Maxine Boyce, a longtime Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce volunteer, won Volunteer of the Year. Other nominees were Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.

The event began with a wine and beer social sponsored by Handlebar Pub and Grill. The Apache Junction High School string quartet played. The banquet began with the Superstition Fire and Medical District Honor Guard bagpipers. The dinner was catered by Village Inn and dessert and two drinks were provided.

Event sponsors included Salt River Project, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Amazing Dental, Brookdale, Mountain View Funeral Home, Natures Wonder, Republic Services and Little Caesars as well as in-kind donators Costco, Handlebar and Wal-Mart.

For information on the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, call 480-982-3141 or e-mail events@ajchamber.com.

Several hundred people were at the awards ceremony. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

From left are Ms. Chisolm; Wes Kelley, Apache Junction Police Officer of the Year, which had previously been announced; and AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

 

