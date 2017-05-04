Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce ‘shop local’ program returns

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce’s shop local program returned May 1.
“Did you know that for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $73 remains in the local community? This program is designed to incentivize our locals shopping local during the quietest time of the year, from May 1 through Oct. 31,” Allyson Dunn, of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.
Businesses that take part in the shop local program typically offer a 10 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent discount to consumers who present a shop local discount card or downloaded smartphone app. Weekly featured businesses increase the discount they offer by an additional 10 percent for one week only.
Customers can pick up a card at the Apache Junction chamber at 567 W. Apache Trail. Those who provide a valid e-mail address will receive weekly updates on participating businesses, featured businesses that will be providing an additional discount and those hosting lunch mobs.
Weekly updates about the shop local program wil also be posted at the chamber’s shop local webpage at http://www.ajchamber.com/Content/Shop_Local_Program/461. Call 480-982-3141 or e-mail events@ajchamber.com for more information or to register a business.