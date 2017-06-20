Apache Junction chamber awarded visitor information center contract

A professional services agreement between the city and the local chamber of commerce was approved in a 6-0-1 vote June 6 by the Apache Junction City Council.
The agreement with the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, is for the operation of a local visitor information center for a term of three years in the total amount of $124,234. It will be broken up as $41,000 for fiscal year 2017-18 with 1 percent annual increases, including $41,410 for fiscal year 2018-19 and $41,824.00 for fiscal year 2019-20, according to a staff report available with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“As we have for many years, the city is looking for a consultant to provide a service to current and prospective residents and visitors whereby folks looking for information about Apache Junction could have a facility to go to and get some free information at that center,” Janine Solley, economic development director for the city of Apache Junction, told the council.
The chamber of commerce was the only respondent to the request for qualifications, she said.
Councilwoman Christa Rizzi asked if the city council could require the chamber to provide receipts for its expenses.
“There was something that did come up with the reporting process in a request that receipts and documentation be provided along with the reports. Is that something that is part of the requirement or is that something we can add to the motion?” she asked.
Ms. Solley said the scope of work states what is required, including reporting on the services provided and costs associated with running the center.
“It’s very common and, in fact, I have never seen it come in under what we pay them for the quarter the services they provide. The cost of those services always exceeds, but we are limited and we cap out at that quarterly amount,” she said.
“With that recording, is it possible to request and require documentation of the expenditures?” Councilwoman Rizzi asked.
“We have a contract with people who clean this building and we don’t ask to see how much cleaning solution they use, so I don’t see where it’s really that necessary. As long as the job’s getting done, I don’t think we need to get into the minutiae on it. Just have it available if there were questions,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said.
“I agree with the mayor. I don’t think we need to go into the minutiae of what that dollar went for so long as you’re satisfied you’re getting the reports you need to feel comfortable the taxpayers’ dollars are being used as contracted,” Councilman Dave Waldron said.
“Well said,” Mayor Serdy said.
Councilwoman Rizzi said her comments on requiring receipts for expenses came in part because the council received a letter from a resident and to add transparency to the contract.
“Yes it was about community members expressing concerns that submitting financial reports without documentation of expenditures lacked transparency,” she said in a June 7 statement in response to questions. “It began about two years ago when some accusations were presented to the council. Being fairly new I met with staff to learn more on the history of the contractual agreement between the city and visitor center. What I learned is that it used to be required that expenditure documentation was provided with the regular finance reports. So that’s why I asked about going back to making it a requirement to provide that verification. For me it was a way to take any concerns out of the equation and simply provide more transparency, which I think is always a good thing,” she said.
Voting to approve the original staff recommendation – without the extra requirement of expense receipts – were Mayor Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Gail Evans, Ms. Rizzi, Mr. Waldron and Robin Barker. Councilman Jeff Struble recused himself because of a potential conflict of interest.
Scope of work
The services to be provided to the city include the following:
1. Operate a visitor information center consistent with the guidelines established by the Arizona Office of Tourism in the Arizona Local Visitor Information Center Designation and Signage Program.
2. Submit timely quarterly reports consistent with the customary reports established by the AOT guidelines and a summarized expense report of direct costs associated with operating the center. Detailed receipts for any of the expenditures may be requested by the city and shall be produced by the consultant within 10 working days from receipt of such request.
3. Report at least once annually during the term of the agreement on the performance of the center to mayor and city council. This report will consist of an appearance by the consultant’s staff at a city council session (regular or work).
Source: City of Apache Junction
