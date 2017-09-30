Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to begin expansion of security checkpoint

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will begin construction on a project to expand and enhance its Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint.
The project, designed to ensure continued convenience and passenger processing efficiency as the airport grows, will increase the number of security screening lanes from four to five with a future capacity of six lanes and will enlarge the passenger queuing area, according to a press release.
“Getting through security can sometimes be a challenge when it comes to air travel,” said Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, in the release. “Travelers choose Gateway Airport for its convenient and hassle free experience. This capacity expansion will make certain that our guests continue to find Gateway Airport ‘Just Plane Easy’.”
The project will increase capacity at the security checkpoint by approximately 33 percent and is scheduled to be done during night shifts with a completion date in February.
Gateway Airport will stage the construction work in two phases to minimize any impact to the traveling public.
Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Executive Director J. Brian O’Neill added, “We are pleased that both Allegiant and WestJet are increasing service at Gateway Airport. This important project will allow our customers to breeze through security and have ample time to relax and grab a bite to eat or something to drink before their flight.”
Funding for the project was approved by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors in September.
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit www.gatewayairport.com.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. The authority consists of representation from Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Gila River Indian Community, Phoenix and Apache Junction.
Gateway Airport offers commercial passenger service to 47 destinations via Allegiant Air and WestJet Airlines.
In 2016, Gateway Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million passengers, according to the release. Corporate, military and general aviation customers are served by Gateway Aviation Services, a 24-hour full service FBO located just north of the passenger terminal.