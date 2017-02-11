Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, MomDoc Charities partner for mothers’ room

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 6033 S. Sossaman Road, in coordination with MomDoc Charities has a new feature for traveling mothers who are nursing or just need a quiet place for their baby or toddler. Two mothers’ rooms are after the security screening in the terminal and near baggage claim, according to a press release.
The mothers’ rooms are separate rooms within the women’s restroom. Each features a glider, changing table, bench for sibling or diaper bag, a side table with children’s books and a paper towel dispenser and hand sanitizer. MomDoc Charities provided the special touch with fresh paint, art and other décor.
“We know traveling is a stressful experience for mothers of young children,” said Dr. Jennifer Shaw of MomDoc Charities in the release. “We are happy to make the experience more comfortable by providing a private and secure location where moms can prepare for a long flight and care for their babies.”
J. Brian O’Neill, the airport’s executive director/CEO said, “We are grateful to MomDoc Charities for their partnership in providing this additional service for our customers. Gateway continues to look for new ways to make traveling with family as easy as possible.”
1.3 million passengers traveled through Gateway Airport last year traveling to 38 destinations across the U.S. on Allegiant Airlines. Service to Calgary and Edmonton began Jan. 19 on WestJet Airlines.
