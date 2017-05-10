40 gallons of paint worth $1,320 donated by Best True Value to Four Peaks Elementary

Last fall, Vince Deadmond, of Best True Value Hardware, 237 N. Apache Trail, encouraged the Apache Junction Unified School District to apply for a paint grant.
Four Peaks Elementary School, 1788 N. Idaho Road, was selected as the winner of a paint grant through Best True Value Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program.
“A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve a school’s learning environment and can have an impact on student attitudes and academic performance,” Mr. Deadmond said in a press release.
Mr. Deadmond said that Best Hardware was delighted to provide project help to the school where many of the students and parents are neighbors. The business has been serving Apache Junction residents since 1979 and offers hardware, plumbing, nuts and bolts, paint and RV supplies, according to a press release.