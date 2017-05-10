40 gallons of paint worth $1,320 donated by Best True Value to Four Peaks Elementary

May 10th, 2017 · by · Comments:

From left are Vince Deadmond, Best True Value owner; Brenda Ferris, Four Peaks Elementary principal; and Larry Hill, AJUSD maintenance supervisor, with 40 gallons of paint scheduled to be applied to the hallways at the school, 1788 N. Idaho Road. The value of the 40 gallons of paint is $1,320, Mr. Deadmond said. (Photo special to the Independent)

Last fall, Vince Deadmond, of Best True Value Hardware, 237 N. Apache Trail, encouraged the Apache Junction Unified School District to apply for a paint grant.

Four Peaks Elementary School, 1788 N. Idaho Road, was selected as the winner of a paint grant through Best True Value Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program.

“A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve a school’s learning environment and can have an impact on student attitudes and academic performance,” Mr. Deadmond said in a press release.

Mr. Deadmond said that Best Hardware was delighted to provide project help to the school where many of the students and parents are neighbors. The business has been serving Apache Junction residents since 1979 and offers hardware, plumbing, nuts and bolts, paint and RV supplies, according to a press release.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie