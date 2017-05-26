2017 Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Banquet June 1

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce cordially invites local residents to attend the 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Community Awards Banquet hosted by Dolce Vita.
Get out your formal wear and join us for a night to remember as we celebrate the incredible individuals and organizations that do so much for our community.
The event will begin with a wine and beer social sponsored by Handlebar Pub and Grill starting at 5:30 p.m. Sounds of the A.J. High School string quartet will play throughout the social and the banquet will begin with the Superstition Fire and Medical District Honor Guard bagpipers. A full dinner will be catered by Village Inn, and dessert and two drinks will be provided.
In the running are:
•Large business nominees: Brookdale Senior Living, Roadhaven Resort and Taco Bell.
•Small business nominees: Little Caesars, Los Gringos Locos and Tri-Media Inc. KRDE and The Ride 94.1.
•Nonprofit nominees: Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, The Lost Dutchman Marathon and Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp.
•Volunteer nominees: Cami Garcia, Christa Rizzi and Maxine Boyce.
We will also be recognizing fire fighter of the year, police officer of the year, teacher of the year and professor of the year from both Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus and Central Arizona College.
Thank you to our sponsors that made this event possible: Salt River Project, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Amazing Dental, Brookdale, Mountain View Funeral Home, Natures Wonder, Republic Services and Little Caesars as well as our in-kind donators Costco, Handlebar and Wal-Mart.
Call 480-982-3141 to register or for more information. You can also e-mail events@ajchamber.com. Seats are starting at just $45.
Editor’s note: Allyson Dunn is the communication and events coordinator for the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.