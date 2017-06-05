$124,000 agreement with Apache Junction chamber to be discussed June 6
A professional services agreement between the city and the local chamber of commerce will be discussed June 6 by the Apache Junction City Council. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The council is slated to discuss and vote on the agreement with the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce for the operation of a local visitor information center for a term of three years in the total amount of $124,234.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.