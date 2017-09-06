$10,000 vehicle incentive to Salt River Project customers extended

Salt River Project announced that Nissan North America has extended its incentive program to offer SRP customers the opportunity to purchase a 2017 Nissan LEAF from participating Maricopa County dealerships at a discounted rate. The deal has been extended to Sept. 30.
“Our customers are clearly excited about what an electric vehicle can offer them,” said Kelly Barr, SRP senior director of environmental management and chief sustainability and compliance executive, said. “We are excited to work with Nissan to offer our customers an opportunity to invest in an electric vehicle that will save them money while helping the environment.”
Through a group-purchase program, Nissan will provide a $10,000 incentive to eligible SRP customers who purchase the all-electric LEAF – with the added potential for a $7,500 federal tax credit.
To participate in Nissan’s incentive program, SRP customers must present the discount code, along with a copy of the customer’s SRP utility bill or e-bill, to a participating dealership. To access the discount code and dealership list, visit SRPnet.com/evoffer.
Customers may calculate their savings from switching to an all-electric vehicle at srp.wattplan.com/ev. Find out where the closest plug-in stations are by visiting plugshare.com.